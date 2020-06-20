Southern Cameroons Crisis: President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s Twitter Account Gets Seriously Hacked?

A Cameroon government secret service officer has reportedly created a fake Twitter account using the name of the Ambazonian leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and is calling on Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces to observe a 60 days ceasefire; Cameroon Intelligence Report has been reliably informed by sources close to the Interim Government.

The French Cameroun agent we understand was recruited by Minister Paul Atanga Nji and handed the onerous task of combating the Ambazonian Interim Government communications department. The Southern Cameroons Communications Secretary Milton Takam is yet to comment on this new development.

However, a spokesperson for the exiled Vice President Dabney Yerima contacted by our London Bureau revealed that President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s Twitter account is @Sisiku_AyukTabe contrary to the @SisikuAyuktsbe that is being used by the French Cameroun fraudsters.

The Ambazonia leader Sisisku Ayuk Tabe is expected to tweet his usual defiant position this coming week and will be warning Ambazonians to be careful so as not to give their homeland away.

By Chi Prudence Asong






