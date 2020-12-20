Southern Cameroons Crisis: Kembong Distressed People Received Relief Support

Returnees displaced people of Kembong have reasons to smile this Christmas notwithstanding the precarious situation in Cameroon that has brought untold suffering to the poor and guiltless.

Kembong was the first major settlement to experience the burning down of homes and its inhabitants were the first to escape into the bushes for fear of their lives. The ferocious intensity of the genocidal onslaught in Manyu Division and killing of Father Cosmas Omboto Ondari, a Mill Hill priest from Kenya serving in Kembong prompted Eyum Anneh & Co., a German based NGO to start the Kembong Relief Initiative.

This ingenuity brought some concerned Kembong indigenes and friends of Kembong in Germany to a collaboration of relief support for the troubled people.

To this outcome, the managing director of Eyum Anneh & Co., Mr Tanyi Tambe Ndiparrah sincerely expresses his profound gratitude to all participants, supporters, especially to those who open-handedly donated their widow´s mite ´towards this relief support. We are indeed deeply grateful for all the support directed towards this effort, be it financial, material, moral or otherwise.



Immense thanks to our partner in Cameroon ETAYA NGO and the director Mr Tanyi Felix, who in cooperation made it possible for the relief to get to affected population. We equally extend gratitude to the Kembong family meeting in Buea, state officials and Mrs Ayukakpa Pauline who accompanied the delivery to Kembong. Many thanks to the Diocese of Mamfe, especially Rev. Father Tanyi Tabeson, Rev. Father Vuni, the Kembong Catholic church for assisting in the distribution of the relief support. And to many of you whose names we can´t mention here.

We are gratified that the distribution was done according to plan, irrespective of age, gender, religious or political orientation.

This consignment comprised basic life´s need (clothes, salt, sugar, flour, cooking oil, rice, play kits, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, skin cream, toilet paper, disinfectants, first, toiletries, detergents, etc) gives them hope, peace of mind particularly as they understand that they are not alone in moments of difficulty and each of them is happy with whatever he / she received irrespective of the quantity and quality.

This write-up is an Eyum Anneh & Co. production





