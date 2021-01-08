Southern Cameroons Crisis January 2021: Ten Cameroon gov’t soldiers Killed in Ambazonia ambush

Two soldiers, a policeman including a gendarmerie officer in civilian attire were killed at the Santa control post in Matazem late yesterday in Mezam in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons bringing the number of service men killed to ten in just a week.

Several other army soldiers were also injured in Thursday’s ambush, an officer in the North West Governor Office said, confirming information given by an anonymous military source.

Contacted by Cameroon Concord News, Southern Cameroons Interim Government confirmed the death toll and added that Ambazonia Restoration Forces had destroyed the Matazem Control Post and recovered weapons and ammunition.

The Cameroon government army launched an offensive against Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups in Bamenda after the death of some soldiers in an attack by armed groups.

President Paul Biya then claimed to have pushed the Ambazonian forces out. But despite Yaounde’s so-called Operation Clean Bamenda, the attacks have continued.

Over 6 000 people have died and close to half a million have been displaced. Multiple separatists groups have formed in Southern Cameroons.

At least six soldiers died and five more were wounded on Wednesday after a roadside bomb exploded in Momo County in the Northern Zone of Southern Cameroons.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda







