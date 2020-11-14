Southern Cameroons Crisis: Fake Ambazonian doctor arrested in Nigeria

The fight against quackery and counterfeit drugs in the state is one which the state Government has vowed to take seriously to save lives of citizens. Cross River State Ministry of Health and the police, on Monday arrested an alleged fake medical doctor, identified as Kimi Emmanuel, a Cameroonian refugee who disguised himself as a medical doctor to carry out medical operation in Abo Ogbangate Community, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

Emmanuel was arrested in Abo Ogbangate community in Boki LGA following an intel to the State Taskforce by the Councillor representing the Ward Hon Osang Pius kejuo who led men of the Nigeria Police to burst his activities.

The Chairman of Anti Quakery Committee and Special Adviser Health, Dr David Ushie said, the arrest of the suspected fake medical and alternative medicine practitioner, by name Dr. Kimi Emmanuel, at his premises is a major breakthrough for the Committee under the leadership of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu who has issue out a riot act against quackery in the State.

“Acting on an intelligence report from the Councillor representing the Abo Ogbangate Ward in Boki, the Committee as directed by the Commissioner effected the successful arrest and detention of the fake doctor, who has been defrauding unsuspecting members of the public and posing as a medical practitioner, collecting monies for fake Surgeries and prescribing wrong medications for the population .

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu disclosed that the suspect is alleged to have been practising medicine without qualification, registration or approval from the State Ministry of Health which has statutorily mandated to regulate medical outreaches and practice in Cross River State. She has again asked that all quackery outfits, counterfeit drug dealers and unqualified persons leave Cross River state to avoid embarrassment as the fight against quackery heightens!

She revealed that the police have commenced further investigation and prosecution of the suspect. This is one among the several efforts of the state Ministry of health at sanitising the medical profession in the State and as such will serve as deterrent to others.

The Commissioner commended the effort of the Ward Councillor, Hon Pius Kejuo Osang for his proactive move and for having the best interest of his people at heart by raising alarm to Taskforce for further action by the State Ministry of Health. She call on others to emulate him and blow the whistle when necessary to save lives. “Before you subject yourself to anyone for Medical care, ensure the are qualified and have been authorized to do so, so you do not meet avoidable death”.

Source: Sunnewsonline





