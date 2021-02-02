Southern Cameroons Crisis: Don’t target Ambazonians, Ground Zero commander told!

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima says the Ambazonia Interim Government supports any Vatican initiative which represents people from all Southern Cameroons restoration groups in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

During a telephone conversation with a senior Amba commander in the Mezam County on Monday morning, Yerima praised Roman Catholic Christians for granting the visiting Cardinal Secretary of State, His Eminence Cardinal Pietro Parolin a befitting welcome in Southern Cameroons.

“Through the Christian faith, the Southern Cameroons Interim Government supports an inclusive peace mission with the government of La Republique du Cameroun and considers it a necessity for the United Nations to take a leading role in Southern Cameroons” Yerima said.

“Southern Cameroonians are your people and should not be targeted in any Ambazonia Self Defense operations,” the Vice President added.

The Ambzonian Vice President then pointed to the action by the Holy See, stating that the Vatican remains a provider of good mediators and peace brokers.

For his part, the Ambazonia Ground Zero commander briefed Yerima on the continued militarization of Southern Cameroons towns and cities by the French Cameroun government in Yaoundé and pointed to the broken promises of the Interim Government towards Restoration Fighters.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda





