Southern Cameroons Crisis: Coalition congratulates Antony J. Blinken on his confirmation as Secretary of State

The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations congratulates Secretary Antony John Blinken for his Senate confirmation today as the 71st Secretary of State of the United States.

Secretary Blinken is deeply qualified and is no stranger to Africa and the situation in Cameroon. During his Senate confirmation hearing he spoke in great detail on the importance of deepening United States engagement with Africa. Regarding the escalating conflict in the Southern Cameroons, we particularly welcomed Secretary Blinken’s commitment to being fully engaged in seeking a durable solution.

The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations reiterates its deep commitment in working with Secretary Blinken and the entire United States government in seeking a lasting, negotiated solution that addresses the root causes of this armed conflict. We offer our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Secretary as he undertakes a very difficult challenge.

About the Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations

The Coalition for Dialogue and Negotiations (CDN) is an international non-governmental organization (NGO) with specific goal to facilitate dialogue and negotiation towards ending the war in the Southern Cameroons. CDN is made of professionals from all walks of life and over 20 partner organizations worldwide advocating for an end to the war. CDN members will work with its partners to strengthen international involvement in resolving the conflict and building durable peace in the conflict affected territories.





