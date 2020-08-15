Southern Cameroons Crisis: Biya needs Atanga Nji Boys, uses COVID-19 funds to support them

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dabney Yerima says the Biya French Cameroun regime needs the pro Yaoundé armed militias popularly known as Atanga Nji Boys on Ground Zero to discredit Ambazonia Restoration Forces and the 87 year old French Cameroun dictator is using funds provided by the international community to combat the COVID-19 pandemic to support the genocidal campaign in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

“Biya and French Cameroun needs Atanga Nji Boys in our homeland to deceive international public opinion” Dabney Yerima said in a briefing on the state of the Southern Cameroons revolution in Den Hague.

The Atanga Nji Boys created and sponsored by the French Cameroun Minister of Territorial Administration with additional money from Amougou Belinga, owner of Vision 4 TV channel are now the most violent of the type ever known to Southern Cameroonians.

The last few weeks and days have put Southern Cameroons in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Human life appears to be worthless to both separatist fighters and the Atanga Nji Boys backed by government troops which have been running amok in the region and in the process, leaving a trail of death and destruction.

Over the last week, several people have been beheaded and many others kidnapped in Southern Cameroons, causing the international community to call out separatist fighters who are giving well-intentioned rebellion a very bad name.

Government troops are also putting themselves in the firing line by committing atrocities that have made them the people’s enemies instead of allies as criminal elements, some sponsored by the country’s territorial administration minister, Paul Atanga Nji, make hay of the ongoing fighting in Southern Cameroons to enrich themselves and stifle a rebellion that started some four years ago when the country’s English-speaking minority accused the Yaoundé government of decades of injustice and marginalization.

The flaring violence is mostly targeting innocent civilians, most of whom are young girls who simply want to live a normal life.

