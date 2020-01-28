Southern Cameroons Crisis: Barrister Agbor Balla says decentralisation and Special Status are “stop-gap measures”

Barrister Nkongho Felix Agbor Anyior, President of the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA, has in a rare outing, rubbished measures so far taken by the Biya Francophone dominated government to resolve the crisis in Southern Cameroons.

The President of the outlawed Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium (CACSC) took to social media on Monday, January 27, 2020 and insisted that only a two-state federation can resolve the Ambazonia crisis.

Agbor Balla described decentralisation and the so-called special status as stop-gap measures and advised that stakeholders should return to the drawing board to address the fundamental issues.

“A two state federation is the solution to the crisis. Any other solution be it decentralization, 10 state federation or a special status are only stop-gap measures. We shall have to go back to the drawing board to address the fundamental issues.”

During the October 2019 Major National Dialogue in Yaounde, Barrister Agbor Balla was among the key players who made a final plea for Cameroon to become a federal state. Balla reported observed that the people who have taken up arms to make the North West and South West Regions an independent state they call Ambazonia may only be pacified if the form of the state is touched to accommodate federalism.

Speaking of the Decentralisation and Local Development Commission headed by ex-Forestry and Wildlife Minister Ngole Philip Ngwese, Agbor Nkongho regretted that another dialogue may be ordered by President Paul Biya not too long after the Major National Dialogue if the form of state was not discussed.

Reported by Cameroon Info.Net with additional editing from Camcordnews





