Southern Cameroons Crisis: Atanga Nji to be appointed minister of state after February elections

Atanga Nji, Cameroon’s territorial administration minister, and the brain behind the killings in the two English-speaking regions of Cameroon, will be made a minister of state after the February twin elections, a source close to the government has said.

Mr. Nji, who hails from the northwest region, has been committing atrocities to please the Yaounde government and to prove that he has no sympathy with those who have challenged the government.

The source has also disclosed that Mr. Nji is really concerned by the number people who have been killed over the last two years, but he is very much driven by his desire to gain more recognition in Yaounde and the need to amass much wealth.

The source added the Mr. Atanga Nji had just purchased a large home in Miami, Florida, where he paid down his entire mortgage; something that even bothered the American real estate agents and bankers.

Other sources hold that Mr. Nji may migrate to the USA once he gets dropped from government as he will not stand the mockery and criticism in the newspapers when he will be out of government.

Mr. Nji, whose children are a living in the USA, tells his Yaounde masters that he will never live in his native northwest as his people will never welcome him.

It should be recalled that Mr. Nji has been holding conflicting views about the crisis in Cameroon.

When the crisis started he said there was no Anglophone crisis. He later said there was a problem, but Anglophones could take solace in the fact that he had been made a minister.

He had also said that there was no humanitarian catastrophe in Cameroon, but has spent much of 2019 giving humanitarian aid to internally displaced people in Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam.

By Linda Asonganyi in Yaounde





