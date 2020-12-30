Southern Cameroons Crisis: Atanga Nji Boys planning new attacks in Bamenda

Southern Cameroons Interim Government has accused the pro French Cameroun militia group sponsored by Minister Paul Atanga Nji of plotting imminent attacks against Ambazonian citizens residing in Bamenda.

Vice President Dabney Yerima announced in a statement to Southern Cameroons Self Defense Forces in Ground Zero on Tuesday that Atanga Nji Boys backed by some elements of the Rapid Intervention Battalion deployed to the Northern Zone by the French Cameroun dictator, were planning to launch attacks against Southern Cameroons civilians in the coming days.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader observed that Yaoundé intends to blame the attacks on Ambazonia Restoration Forces and to use the attacks and remilitarize Buea, Mutengene, Tiko, Limbe in order to guarantee security for the African Nations Football Championship (CHAN) initially scheduled to have taken place in April 2020 but was postponed to early 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic and it is now set to run from January 16 to February 7 2021.

Dabney Yerima also pointed out to the fighters that the Interim Government has recently developed a plan that will be implemented in 2021 to protect every Southern Cameroons County.

Yerima added that self defense actions against the French Cameroun enemy will no longer be made public and that order of operations will remain secret.

By Fon Lawrence





