Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba fighters kill soldiers in Mamfe

The conflict in Southern Cameroons is still raging and the killing is still going on.

In Mamfe, two soldiers were shot dead by Southern Cameroonian insurgents in Egbekaw, a neighborhood of Mamfe, and these killings have triggered a wave of arson by frustrated Cameroon army soldiers who are unable to find those who have sent their colleagues to an earlier grave.

Mamfe remains a hotspot, especially the Southern Cameroonian president, Julius Ayuk Tabe, a native of Mamfe, is still in the dungeons of East Cameroons.

Similarly, there was also a violent exchange of fire between army soldiers and Southern Cameroonian insurgents in Ediki, a small town some 20 miles from the city of Kumba.

The stand-off lasted some two hours with travelers being unable to travel freely.

More will be yours as our correspondents are gathering more information.





