Southern Cameroons Crisis: 7 humanitarian workers in court

7 humanitarian workers attached to the Baptist Health services in Mamfe were in court today standing trial on trump up charges related to the Ambazonia crisis. The case Suit No MCFI/050c/2020 between The People Vs Ernest Mbah (Lab Technician), Njobi Shey Divine (Lab Technician), Nfor Dieudonné (Nurse/Screener), Ngong Cornelius (Nurse), Tohntuh Henry Tifah (Bills Clerk),Tatah Divine Mbongong (Security Guard), Chiy Silas Taah (Security Guard) was adjourned for the 5th August 2020 because of the absence of the prosecutor counsel. Their Defense team is led by Barr Agbor Robert Tanyi

In a related story, two minors who are girls, Essa Florence Tabi and Tiku Irene Fongu in Suit No MCFI/PI/023c/2018 were variously charged for hostilities against the nation, secession, acts of terrorism and spying on the military.

The two girls were also represented pro bono before the law courts by Barrister Agbor Robert Tanyi, Abunaw Robert and a host of other Counsel in Mamfe, Kumba and Bamenda following directives at President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe.

Communications Department

Ambazonia Interim Government







