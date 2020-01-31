Southern Cameroons Crisis: 3 Ambazonian refugees die on way to Taraba

Three old men from the Republic of Cameroon have died of fatigue on their way to the Taraba State refugee camp.

The Permanent Secretary of Taraba State Emergency Management Agency is concerned that the state may soon experience a humanitarian crisis with the rising number of Cameroonian refugees crossing into the state.

TVC News Correspondent, Owolabi Adenusi reports that the unrest in Cameroon is now taking its toll on Taraba State, northeast Nigeria. Thousands of Cameroonians from the country’s Anglo speaking area are moving to border communities in Taraba state for safety.

The state presently hosts over 140,000 Cameroonian refugees who fled the civil war ravaging their country.

Consequently, Governor Darius Ishaku has tasked boundary local governments and Taraba State Emergency Management Agency to meet the needs of the refugees.

TASEMA’s permanent secretary who distributed some relief materials to the refugees warned of an impending humanitarian crisis unless international community’s assist the state.

Thousands of anglophone Cameroonians have migrated to Nigeria as a result of the conflict in the Southern region of the country following their call for independence.

Source: TVC News





