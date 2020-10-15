Southern Cameroons Crisis: 10 Teachers Abducted in Mezam County

10 teachers were abducted in the Northern zone of Ambazonia on the same day that classes reportedly resumed in both French and Southern Cameroons.

A report released by the teachers association said Seydou Mbangyah, headmaster of Baba1 Bilingual High School in Ngoketunjia, Chayi Sungha of GBHS Baba1, Ntam Yuh,a teacher at the Bambui high school in the Mezam were among the 10 forcefully removed from the respective schools and taken to an unknown destination.

The French Cameroun civil administrators in the area have maintained a kind of deliberate silence on the subject as Ambazonia Restoration Forces continue to impose a boycott of schools in Southern Cameroons.

For their part, Cameroon government army soldiers have burned down school buildings, assaulted and rape students and teachers.

The attacks on schools, students and teachers have had a devastating impact on education. According to figures from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), up to the last school year, 4,400 schools were closed in Southern Cameroons and more than 600,000 children are being deprived of education because of the security climate.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda








