Southern Cameroons: Concerns increase over Barrister Shufai’s health

OFFICE OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MEDIA AND COMMUNICATION COMMITTEE FOR THE DEFENSE TEAM OF SISIKU AYUK TABE & THE REST OF SOUTHERN CAMEROONIANS IN DETENTION

PRESS RELEASE

We are reaching out this May 20th 2020, to the entire defense team of Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and the rest of southern Cameroonian detainees consequential to the ongoing struggle for the restoration of the statehood of the former British Trust Territory now popularly (the Anglophone Struggle) , National and International Press, Foreign Embassies and International Organizations accredited to Yaoundé, local and International Human Rights organizations, Minister of State Minister of Justice and keeper of the seals, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice in charge of Penitentiary Administration.

That on the night of May 19th, 2020, the superintendent of Prison Principale Kondengui Yaoundé ordered four prison guards to chain the two hands of our client and colleague Shu Fai Blaise Esq to his sick bed at Yaoundé Military Hospital throughout the night. We received a late night distress call about the brutal act from one of his family members who was chased out shabbily amid dramatic commotion and warned not to approach the ward as they overpowered the patient to chain his two hands to his sick bed with a drip on one of them.

At about 08:30 this May 20th, 2020 some counsel visited Shu Fai Esq to gauge the veracity of the news and effectively we met Shu Fai Esq in a gloomy state as he narrates that he had one the longest painful nights in his lifetime because he slept in chains. That he struggled not to be chained until the drip was dripping out of his veins but the prison guards went ahead to subdue him in chains.

Shu Fai Blaise Esqwas critically sick for ten days in prison and was deprived of adequate medical attention until when he collapsed under the watchful eyes of the superintendent of prison Principale Kondengui Yaoundé before being rushed to the Military Hospital in the early hours of May, 16th, 2020.

The superintendent has visited him twice at the Military Hospital and disturbingly, during his visits, he has been pressing hard that Shu Fai Blaise Esq should be discharged back to prison whereas the results of the clinical tests done on him at the Military Hospital are pending in laboratories. After the prison guards threw out his family members last evening, the superintendent issued firm instructions that his lawyers should not be allowed access to him. At the time we arrived the Military Hospital today, the chains were removed.

Done in Buea

This May 20th, 2020 Communication and Media Chairman

For the defense team





