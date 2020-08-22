Southern Cameroons burning in fire of Sako, Chris Anu and Kometa treason

The newly elected head of the Southern Cameroons diaspora community in Northern Ireland says almost four years after French Cameroun’s arson attack on the Ambazonian nation, the innocent Southern Cameroonian is still burning in the fire of the French Cameroun incursion and some front line leaders’ treason.

“It’s been more than two years since French Cameroun and Nigerian Secret Service officers abducted Southern Cameroons leaders and almost four years since French Cameroun President Paul Biya launched a brutal military campaign against the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia, innocent Ambazonians are still burning in the fire of the child killing regime’s impudence and incursion and the treason of leaders like Sako Ikome, Chris Anu and Elvis Kometa,” Kum Joseph Anang noted in a statement released on Friday following the reorganization of the Ambazonia Interim Government structure in Belfast.

Comrade Kum Joseph showered praises on Vice President Yerima for providing responsible leadership and for his kind words to the people of the Menchum County as they commemorate with sad hearts, the unfortunate incident on 21 August 1986, when Lake Nyos, in the Oku volcanic plain, released poisonous gases that killed at least 1750 people.

Four years after Southern Cameroonians took to the streets to demonstrate against systemic and institutional marginalization, the Federal Republic of Ambazonia is now awash with guns and bombs have started going off, targeting mostly French Cameroun uniformed officers and enablers of the corrupt Yaoundé government.

“The mission that was codenamed My Trip To Buea would have been accomplished but for conmen like Sako Ikome, Chris Anu and Kumeta known now in Ground Zero as unrepentant butchers and self-aggrandizing crooks and tricksters” the Southern Cameroons Belfast leader concluded.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap





