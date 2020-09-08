Southern Cameroonians to boycott La Republique du Cameroun’s regional elections

The people of Southern Cameroons will not allow French Cameroun officials to stage any so-called regional elections in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government on Monday also appealed to all Southern Cameroons traditional rulers not to take part in the election, saying Ambazonia Restoration Forces would punish any Chief or Fon who participate in the election or arrange them.

The 87 year old French Cameroun dictator Paul Biya on Monday announced La Republique du Cameroun’s first regional elections in December, including Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia in the grip of a war he declared against British Southern Cameroonians.

The indirect elections on December 6 in the country will put in place councils provided for in a 1996 constitution in a move towards decentralisation but not yet implemented.

The Southern Cameroons Interim Government and other Ambazonian factions have said they will not allow the people of Southern Cameroons to take part in the poll, which French Cameroun President Paul Biya declared for December.

Speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News Group on Monday, the Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima declared the French Cameroun’s electoral commission known as ELECAM an “illegal body.”

The people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia and their Interim Government have said they would continue to resist anything French Cameroun until the international community recognizes the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in Dusselddorf





