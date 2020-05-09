SONARA Scandal: Former GM Metouck, ex Board Chair Ebong Ngolle escaping the prison?

Charles Metouck, the former General Manager of the Cameroon Refining Company (SONARA), who is in Yaounde-Kondengui prison, is reportedly dying of a stress related illness. For the past few days, he has been receiving treatment at the Yaoundé General Hospital.

Cameroon Intelligence Report gathered that on the 28th of April 2020, his lawyer, Barrister Job and a prison guard informed a panel of judges at the Special Criminal Court in charge of the second case that pits the former boss of the oil company against the state of Cameroon that he was mentally not stable.

On that day, the hearing lasted only a handful of seconds as the so-called Maradona of South West politics Hon. John Ebong Ngolle, the former Chairman of the SONARA board of directors was also not in court on lame and ridiculous reason that he was also unstable and does not have all his mental capacities to stand trial.

After a first sentence of 15 years imprisonment, Charles Metouck is now facing a new trial for the alleged embezzlement of 60 billion FCFA. The allegations are contained in a report by the Contrôle Supérieur de l’Etat (CONSUPE) on the period 2007-2010, during his time as head of SONARA.

By Rita Akana in Yaounde






