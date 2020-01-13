Somalia’s al-Shabaab kill 3 teachers, abduct one in Kenya

Somalia’s Takfiri al-Shabab militants have killed three teachers and wounded a child in an attack on a primary school in eastern Kenya, police say.

The terrorists attacked the settlement of Kamuthe in Garissa County near Kenya’s border with Somalia on Monday, according to a police report.

They killed three teachers, abducted another and wounded a child by a stray bullet during a raid on the Kamuthe primary school.

Police said the militants also burned down a police station and destroyed a telecommunications mast.

The al-Qaeda-linked group has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but it has been involved in militancy in Somalia and neighboring countries, Kenya and Uganda, for more than a decade.

Last week, they killed four schoolchildren in a gunfight with Garissa local police. The attackers targeted a telecommunications mast in that assault as well.

The militants was forced out of Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu in 2011, but it continues to wage deadly attacks against government, military, and civilian targets around the city and in other parts of the country.

Al-Shabaab militants have fought successive Somali governments as well as neighboring governments Kenya, which sent troops to Somalia in 2011 to fight the Takfiri group as part of the African Union forces.

Back in December, they killed 11 people, including eight police officers, in an attack on Kenya’s Mandera County.

In separate attacks in December, they also killed two construction workers in Garissa County.

Late in December, they attacked a patrol vehicle by a roadside bomb in Wajir County, killing two security officers and wounding seven other policemen.

