Social media attack on Bafaw royal family blamed on the Ambazonia Interim Government

The Bafaw royal palace in the city of Kumba is a plain white bungalow with a corrugated roof, surrounded by a chicken-wire fence. Built at the more affluent end of K-town behind the renowned Metropole Hotel, the house is used by the Bafaw monarch, Nfon V.E.Mukete, whenever business brings him to the city.

It was there late on Monday night that Chief Mukete started his own self-isolation due to the coronavirus and immediately read news of his demise on social media.

Although the Bafaw royal family have yet to reveal a motive for the numerous fake news attack on the King, palace sources now say it is been carried out by supporters of the exiled Southern Cameroons Interim Government led by Vice President Dabney Yerima. Many Ambazonians feel that the king has betrayed them and drifted towards French Cameroun.

Nfon Mukete is reported to have received numerous death threats since he joined the Senate and supported the one and indivisible Cameroon doctrine of President Biya.

Cameroon Intelligence Report correspondent in Kumba revealed that Chief Mukete is simply respecting government’s instructions that everyone should stay at home and now spends his day in the palace.

His first son, Hon. Abel Mukete who also spoke to our undercover reporter observed that “Pa is currently writing a new book. He is doing extremely fine.”

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Kingsley Betek in Kumba





