Schools reopen in French Cameroun amid COVID-19

Primary and secondary schools in French Cameroun reopened on Monday after close to seven months of suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s Minister of Secondary Education, Pauline Nalova Lyonga officially launched the new school year in Mbalmayo, a town on the outskirts of the capital Yaounde.

Officials said classes commenced with every learner in class and teachers wearing face masks and maintaining social distance.

“I am pleased that teachers and students are respecting the anti-COVID 19 measures. We ask them to be more cautious because the virus is still there,” Lyonga said.

Universities will resume next week, according to officials.

French and Southern Cameroons have so far recorded more than 20,000 coronavirus cases. COVID-19 prevalence in the country is generally decreasing with a recovery rate of over 94 percent, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Source: Xinhaunet with additional editing from Camcordnews





