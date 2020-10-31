Saudi Foreign Minister opens Kingdom’s embassy building in Yaounde

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, inaugurated in the Cameroonian capital Yaoundé today (Thursday) the building of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the Republic of Cameroon, with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Cameroon, Mbella Mbella.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Relations of the Republic of Cameroon was received by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Abdul Ilah Al-Shuaibi.

In the context, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met at the Presidential Palace, Minister of State, Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh.

During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and discussed means of developing them in various fields, in addition to discussing issues of common interest.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Minister of State for African Countries Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Sami Al-Saleh, Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Cameroon Abdul-Ilah Al-Shuaibi, and Director General of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul Rahman bin Arkan Al-Daoud.

Source: Alkhaleej





