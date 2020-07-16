Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda is Gabon’s first woman Prime Minister

Gabon president Ali Bongo Ondimba on Thursday named a new Prime Minister in the person of Madame Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda. She becomes the country’s first female Prime Minister.

She will replace Julien Nkoghe Bekale, who had been in the position since January 2019. Her appointment was announced by the presidential spokesperson.

He said the president had instructed her to form a new government to run the affairs of the central Africa oil producer. She is the fifth premier to serve under the Ali Bongo presidency.

Source: Africa News





