Roman Catholic Bishops confirm Biya regime, Interim Gov’t held secret talks

Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé hosted talks between representatives of Cameroon’s government and leaders of English-speaking separatist groups earlier this month.

Another Catholic prelate, Archbishop Andrew Nkea of Bamenda (which lies in the English-speaking region) reported that the talks “took place in a very relaxed atmosphere” and the government is “seriously considering” proposals for a ceasefire.

Source: Catholic Culture


