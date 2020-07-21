Roman Catholic Bishops confirm Biya regime, Interim Gov’t held secret talks
Archbishop Jean Mbarga of Yaoundé hosted talks between representatives of Cameroon’s government and leaders of English-speaking separatist groups earlier this month.
Another Catholic prelate, Archbishop Andrew Nkea of Bamenda (which lies in the English-speaking region) reported that the talks “took place in a very relaxed atmosphere” and the government is “seriously considering” proposals for a ceasefire.
Source: Catholic Culture