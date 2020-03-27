Roger Federer donates $1 Million for Coronavirus relief

Tennis great, Roger Federer, has joined the list of sports icons helping out the needy during the coronavirus pandemic, with the Swiss Maestro donating more than a Million Dollars to vulnerable families in his homeland.

The 20-time Grand Slam Champion and his wife, donated one Million Swiss Francs, equal to one million and 22 thousand dollars, saying that ‘nobody should be left behind, as Switzerland battles against the Pandemic’.

The country is reported to have the 9th highest number of infections in the world, with nearly 10 thousand confirmed cases and 122 deaths. Federer is currently recovering from a knee surgery he underwent last month, and was targeting a return in June, in time for Wimbledon.

The tennis season is, however, suspended until at least the 7th of June, due to the global spread of the coronavirus.

Source: Presstv






