“Revenge for the killing of thousands of Southern Cameroonians by Francophone soldiers has no expiry date”

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has said that revenge for the killings of thousands of Ambazonians by French Cameroun army soldiers has no expiry date.

The exiled Ambazonia leader made the remarks while addressing a Southern Cameroons think tank in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.

Vice President Yerima told the zoom forum that there was need for every Southern Cameroonian to offer a word of prayer for the Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and the eleven members of his cabinet abducted in NERA hotel in Abuja three years ago.

Comrade Dabney Yerima underlined the need for efforts to understand President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s school of thought, saying the Ambazonia Interim Government and several world powers including the United States are now determined to deliver justice to those who ordered and perpetrated the killings of thousands of Southern Cameroons women and children

“On this day three years ago, French Cameroun and Nigerian authorities engaged in an unacceptable violation of human rights and international law. Secret Service and military personnel of both nations interrupted a meeting chaired by President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, the leader of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, and abducted him with eleven members of his cabinet from the NERA hotel in Abuja. Our leaders were held incommunicado for 21 days in Nigeria before they were transferred to Yaoundé where they have all been sentenced to life by a military court” Yerima observed.

Dabney Yerima furthered that “Since the abduction of our leaders, the Federal High Court in Abuja, Nigeria denounced the act as “illegal and unconstitutional”. The Nigerian judge said that irrespective of whether the Southern Cameroons leaders posed a threat to the Nigerian state or not, the Federal Government did not follow due process and thus violated both the Nigerian constitution and articles 32 and 33 of the UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees. Observing that their human rights were violated, Justice Chikere ordered their return to Nigeria. He also decided that the government should pay compensation of ₦5 million each to the 12 and ₦200 000 each to the 39 other deportees.

The US Senate Resolution 684 published on 01 January 2021 must give the Southern Cameroons hope” he concluded.

By Chi Prudence Asong







