Renowned Southern Cameroons leader Njoh Litumbe dies at 94

Mola Njoh Litumbe the Southern Cameroons leader who passionately sought a free Ambazonia homeland for the people of British Southern Cameroons has died.

The last days were not very painful said a senior aide to jailed Ambazonia leader President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe who confirmed Litumbe’s death to the Cameroon Concord News Group.

In a statement to the people of Southern Cameroons, Vice President Dabney Yerima observed that

“Our nation is in mourning. Mola Njoh Litumbe, a great Ambazonian to whom we all are indebted has sadly left us this afternoon Tuesday 26th of May 2020. He passed on to glory at Muna’s clinic in Douala, French Cameroun. He departed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 94. As a nation, our thoughts and prayers are with his immediate family at this hour of tribulation.

Mola Njoh Litumbe will be engraved in the consciousness of our nation as one of its true intellectual and revolutionary giants. On this solemn day, his courage and purpose will be celebrated with all Ambazonian flags at home and abroad flying at half-mast today and tomorrow. Our national broadcaster, SCBC TV will be running a programme later today to honour this monumental Ambazonian patriot.

We are calling on all Ambazonians to observe a minute of silence, embark on prayers and reflection over the next few days to celebrate his great life and sacrifice to our nation.

The Interim Government of Ambazonia will keep the nation updated over the next few days on this matter of significant national importance.”

By Asu Isong in London





