Rejecting peace talks an act of aggression against Southern Cameroonians

The leadership of the Ambazonia Interim Government has censured French Cameroun government’s statement by Minister Rene Emmanuel Sadi as an act of continues aggression against the people of Southern Cameroons. The Biya Francophone government said via its Minister of Information that it is not in any talks with President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides’ as widely reported last week.

Vice President Dabney Yerima speaking exclusively to Cameroon Concord News London Bureau Chief, Isong Asu called for a solid and united front against the criminal regime in Yaoundé. Comrade Yerima highlighted the serious dangers posed by unnecessary division and unhealthy rivalry among front line leaders to the Ambazonian cause.

“We should have been approaching Buea by now because the Ambazonia people are capable of confronting the French Cameroun army! So I am calling on Southern Cameroonians particularly those in the diaspora to quickly move to stop French Cameroun’s continuous aggression against Southern Cameroonians by investing in the Amba Bonds Project” he added.

The story about the Yaoundé meeting came from credible sources and Cameroon Concord News Group chief correspondent was among the people in the know. However, the Group’s editorial team simply kept things under wraps, waiting for the right moment to fill the population in.

According to a well-placed source in Yaoundé, the Francophone government made a dramatic u turn after its military announced it had taken control of the main road leading to Kumbo in the Bui County.

Dabney Yerima however pointed out that the Ambazonia Security Council had ordered Southern Cameroons Restoration Forces to withdraw from the area. The Vice President reiterated the Interim Government’s unified stance against all French Cameroun plot and stressed that all conspiracies against the Southern Cameroons revolution and quest for independence would be thwarted.

Ever since the war started four years ago, thousands of Southern Cameroonians have become “roving Jews” of Africa, with many travelling to distant lands just to seek peace and stability.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai in London







