Race for the White House: ‘Shut this president up right now,’ Sanders decries Trump covid-19 response

US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders highlights the need to “shut this president up right now” in the fight with coronavirus.

“First thing we have got to do … is to shut this president up right now because he’s undermining the doctors and the scientists who are trying to help the American people right now,” Sanders said during a debate with his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, on Sunday. “It is unacceptable to have him be blabbering with unfactual information which is confusing the general public.”

The socialist Democrat further criticized the US health care system, promoting his own Medicare for All plan.

“Let’s be honest and understand that this coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunctionality of our current healthcare system. … We are spending so much money and yet we are not even prepared for this pandemic.”

‘War’ metaphor in peace times

Biden also denounced President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, asserting that he would deploy the US military forces to tackle the pandemic.

“We’re at war with the virus,” Biden said during a debate with his rival on Sunday. “I would call out the military. Now.”

The Democratic White House hopeful joined Trump’s critics in censuring confusion and lack of transparency in handling the covid-19 spread.

“This is bigger than any one of us, this calls for a national rallying,” the Obama-era VP added.

He also shattered his rival’s Medicare for All initiative, which critics said could gain momentum due to the pandemic.

“What is it we need? Listen to the experts. And with all due respect to Medicare for All, you have a single-payer system in Italy, it doesn’t work there, it has nothing to do with Medicare for All, that would not settle the problem at all.”

Source: Presstv





