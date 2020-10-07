Race for the White House: Biden says there shouldn’t be second debate if Trump still has coronavirus

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said next week’s scheduled debate with Republican President Donald Trump should not be held if Trump is still infected with the coronavirus.

The former vice president, nonetheless, said he would base his participation in the Oct. 15 debate in Miami upon recommendations from medical experts.

“Well, I think if he still has Covid, we shouldn’t have a debate,” Biden told reporters in Maryland on Tuesday. “I think we’re gonna have to follow very strict guidelines. Too many people have been infected and it’s a very serious problem.”

“And so I’ll be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic, and what the docs say is the right thing to do — if and when he shows up for debate.”

Trump announced in the middle of the night on Thursday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and a day after was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. However, he left the hospital on Monday and went back to the White House, where he is expected to continue his recovery.

Landing at the White House on Marine One, Trump removed his face mask and declared he feels great.

Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said, however, “You are not out of it until you have gone several days out and [are] doing well.”

Trump had repeatedly disagreed with Fauci on COVID-19, including social-distancing guidelines and masks wearing, calling the doctor as “a little bit of an alarmist.”

Source: Presstv





