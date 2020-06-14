Queen of Makossa Love is dead

The Queen of Makossa Love, Nguea Laroute is no more!! Mama Nguéa died today Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the city of Douala after a long illness. She had been diabetic for several years and the author of several hit songs including “Soleil de décembre” had lost both legs amputated following complications due to her illness.

The renowned Cameroonian artist had a hip disarticulation operation, meaning they removed her left leg up to and including the hip joint on October 4, 2019. She again had another amputation on her right leg in an operation that took place at the Douala General Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Nguea La Route had repeated long sessions in intensive care units in two Douala hospitals and things however took a dramatic u turn for the worse today.

By Oke Akombi Ayukepi Akap in Glasgow





