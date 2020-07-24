Public Announcement

The Board of Directors of the Cameroon Concord News Group hereby informs the public that after its annual meeting held via zoom due to COVID-19 on Thursday, July 23, 2020, and based on documents submitted by external auditors, the Board has restated and reiterated its confidence in the Group’s Chairman, Mr. Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai, for his astute planning and management of the Group’s affairs and operations during the 2019-2020 financial year.

As a result, the Board of Directors has approved a budget of USD 1 million for the 2020-2021 financial year which will cover salary increases, facility and equipment maintenance and the recruitment of new staff.

The Board urges the public to support the Group Chairman and his staff in their efforts to deliver news in real time and with the best quality.

Dr. Joachim Arrey.

Chairman, Cameroon Concord News Group Board of Directors





