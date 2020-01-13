Prof Titus Edzoa calls for a smooth political transition before the next presidential election

Former Minister of Higher Education and Health, Prof Titus Edzoa has said that it is important to limit the number of terms of the President of the Republic. The former Biya acolyte also observed in an article published in Jeune Afrique Magazine that he was not fighting Biya but his system of governance.

In the article, Titus Edzoa discussed several subjects including his political ambitions, the political transition in Cameroon. For him, the next presidential election is in six years and it will be very fair for the nation to have a transition.

The physician by training does not rule out being a candidate for the supreme office, depending on the date of the election. “If I am not a candidate, that will not prevent me from bringing my experience to others,” he said in the columns of Jeune Afrique.

Titus Edzoa also spoke about the presidential election of October 7, 2018, marked by the re-election of President Paul Biya in power for almost 38 years. According to him, “it was first necessary to ensure peace in Southern Cameroons than staging an election”.

Of Maurice Kamto, the man widely believed to have won the presidential elections,Edzoa pointed out that “He declared himself the winner of the election when he knew he did not have the evidence. I would have advised him to wait, “regreted Titus Edzoa.

Edzoa also noted that every Cameroonian priority should be to modify the electoral Code. Until it is amended, there will be no credible elections.

By Kingsley Betek






