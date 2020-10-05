Priest Attacked: Yerima orders Amba fighters to protect the clergy, civilians while fighting French Cameroun terrorists’ soldiers

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima has ordered Ambazonia Restoration Forces and fighters in Ground Zero to properly protect civilians, local population including the clergy while fighting the French Cameroun terrorist soldiers.

Comrade Dabney Yerima made the order public on Sunday evening, after his office was briefed on an incident involving a priest serving with the Mamfe Diocese. Unidentified gunmen reportedly attacked Revered Father Ndu Kennedy at Ashum village in the Manyu County.

Yerima told the Southern Cameroons exiled cabinet that all Ambazonian fighters must observe religious commitments and adequately protect Southern Cameroons civilian lives during their anti French Cameroun terror operations in the homeland.

“If our Restoration Forces come across a Man of God or a civilian during battles, they have to protect them. We are fighting a well organized army. Therefore, killing, harming, beating or injuring women, children and the clergy are religiously forbidden” Dabney Yerima observed.

By Isong Asu in London






