President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s tears a sign of Ambazonia respect for Mola Njoh Litumbe

The Southern Cameroons chief executive President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe displayed emotion from his cell at the Kondengui High Security prison in French Cameroun when news got to him that the veteran patriotic Ambazonian soldier Mola Njoh Litumbe had passed to eternity.

Cameroon Intelligence Report Yaoundé city reporter who met the jailed Ambazonian leaders in Kondengui revealed that Sisiku Ayuk Tabe described Mola Njoh Litumbe as his most important Ambazonia leader and commander with whom he shared a deep bond.

Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s voice cracked as he said a prayer and chanted the Ambazonian national anthem to honour the late Southern Cameroons veteran. President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe’s display of intense grief also signaled deep respect for the great Mola Njoh Litumbe.

Mola Njoh Litumbe the Southern Cameroons leader who passionately sought a free Ambazonia homeland for the people of British Southern Cameroons died on Tuesday 26th of May 2020 at Muna’s clinic in Douala, French Cameroun.

In a statement to the people of Southern Cameroons, exiled Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima noted that “Mola Njoh Litumbe will be engraved in the consciousness of our nation as one of its true intellectual and revolutionary giants. On this solemn day, his courage and purpose will be celebrated with all Ambazonian flags at home and abroad flying at half-mast.”

The late Mola Njoh Litumbe will be lionized as an Ambazonian figure that embodied Southern Cameroons’s lethal reach in the face of a vicious French Cameroun genocidal campaign against the people of Southern Cameroons.

Mola Litumbe was a committed leader who conferred with President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe often and cemented the dream of getting to Buea soonest and helped to preserve and advance the principles of the Southern Cameroons four years revolution.

The relationship between the great Mola Njoh Litumbe and President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe was so close that during a trip to the USA, Mola Njoh Litumbe was photographed thrice embracing Sisiku Ayuk Tabe in ways that are customary in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia for dads and their beloved sons.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai





