President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe is Cameroon Concord News Person of the Year

The Cameroon Concord News Person of the Year award goes to the leader of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, His Excellency President Sisiku AyukTabe. The list of candidates was long and impressive with popular figures like President Paul Biya of French Cameroun, French Cameroun Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, renowned Muslim Scholar Abdul Karim, Ambazonia Vice President Dabney Yerima , Archbishop Samuel Kleda of the Douala Archdiocese, His Lordship Bishop Andrew Nkea Fuanya of Mamfe, Hon. Joseph Wirba and many others.

Despite the impressive list, one man set himself apart, not by his stature and wealth, but by his discipline, love of compromise and dialogue, as well as his steadfastness to a cause that is so close to his heart. The choice of Sisiku Julius AyukTabe, the President of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, who has been in the dungeons of La Republique du Cameroun for close to two years, is justified.

A sound and committed academic who was plying his trade with the American University of Nigeria, President Sisiku AyukTabe was elected as the Chairman of the Ambazonia Governing Council during the third conclave in Nigeria. Due to his great leadership skills and commitment to the Southern Cameroons cause, President Sisiku AyukTabe was subsequently elected as the President of the Interim Government of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia, a position that took him to many parts of the world.

His tours drew attention to the sorry plight of the suffering masses of Southern Cameroonians that started 58 years ago and his charisma triggered a sense of identity among Southern Cameroonians who saw a dedicated and selfless leader in President Sisiku AyukTabe.

Fifty-eight years ago, the British Southern Cameroons, a United Nations Trust territory under British administration, was betrayed and sold off to France through its vassal state of French Cameroun. Great Britain and France were among the key actors on whom humanity relied to create the United Nations on the 26 of June 1945 in San Francisco.

Pursuant to this multilateral treaty obligation, the United Nations oversaw the grant of independence to French Cameroun on 1st of January 1960 although it remains a vassal state of France. When the time came for the realization of the UN multilateral treaty obligation towards the Southern Cameroons on 1st October 1961, Great Britain handed the articles of sovereignty over the territory to French vassal state of French Cameroun and France’s proxy army of occupation in the night of 30th September 1961. Ever since, the genocidal onslaught and ferocious intensity with which it is executed qualifies the Southern Cameroons as a cancer on the conscience of the international community.

President Sisiku AyukTabe was abducted in Abuja, Nigeria, and extradited to French Cameroun where he is serving a life term. Though abducted for declaring the restoration of the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia in NERA Hotel Abuja, the Ambazonia leader has remained unfazed and committed to the total independence of Southern Cameroons. It should be noted that the abduction of President Sisiku AyukTabe and his top aides was declared illegal by the Abuja High court on the 1st March 2019. The court verdict demanded the Nigerian government to take all the abductees from La Repubique du Cameroun back to Nigeria and freed. Each of Nera10 was also awarded 5million Naira. The court judgment is yet to be executed by the Nigerian government.

President Sisiku AyukTabe’s abduction in the Nigerian capital via a joint operation that involved the French, Nigerian and French Cameroun Secret Service agents explained to the world the complicit silence or inaction of the UN, the EU and the AU to the consequences in terms of Southern Cameroonian lives lost, legal and cultural identity destroyed, economy raped and culture of terror, and international criminality imposed on the Southern Cameroons on the watch of the UN and its ancillary institutions.

Despite being held incommunicado for close to a year both in Nigeria and in French Cameroun, the leader emerged against all French Cameroun obstacles and the seemingly insurmountable odds and appointed a Vice President in the person of Comrade Dabney Yerima who ever since has been championing the resistance against the fifty-eight years of excruciating life under genocide, terror, economic terrorism, and all forms of international criminality.

On the 22nd September 2017, and ultimately on 1st October 2017 President Sisiku AyukTabe led the people of Southern Cameroons to reclaim their freedom and independence. The deployment by French Cameroun of helicopter gunships and other ordinance supplied by France and other international actors to fight Boko Haram to kill and maim in large and systematic scale hundreds of thousands of armless Southern Cameroonians failed to abate the resolve of a determined independence seeking people of the Southern Cameroons.

Among his achievements is his successful rallying of the Southern Cameroons diaspora which is about 4 million and which has played a significant role in the revolution playing out in Southern Cameroons and above all, expressing to the international community the genocidal intent of French Cameroun leaders in the prosecution of the genocide and crimes against humanity against the people of Southern Cameroons.

Under his stewardship, President Sisiku AyukTabe for the first time in the history of the Southern Cameroons struggle formed the Ambazonia Interim Government whose modus operandi compelled the French Cameroun regime under the 86 year old President Biya, its planners, commanders and executioners of the genocide of the Southern Cameroons to publicly take credit for their brazen acts of criminality.

Prior to his abduction in Abuja, Nigeria, President Sisiku AyukTabe and the Ambazonia Interim Government handed over to the international community an unexhaustive list of French Cameroun criminals and persons who bear the greatest responsibility for the international crimes committed against the Southern Cameroons. They included Paul Biya, President of French Cameroun, President of the National Assembly of French Cameroun, Cavaye Yegui Djibril, President of the Senate of French Cameroun, Marcel Niat, former French Cameroun’s government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary, French Cameroun Minister of Justice, Laurent Esso, French Cameroun Minister of Higher Education, Fame Ndongo, French Cameroun Minister of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo, French Cameroun Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, French Cameroun Minister of Post and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, French Cameroun Governor of the South West-Ambazonia, Bernard Okalia Bilai, French Cameroun Governor of the North West-Ambazonia, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, former French Cameroun Minister of State in charge of the Gendarmerie, Jean Baptiste Bonkam, French Cameroun Delegate General in charge of National Security, Mbarga Nguele Martin, Army Chiefs of French Cameroun and all their proconsuls so-called senior SDO.s , the late Mayor Ekema Patrick Esunge, CRTV, Vision 4 television, Cameroon Tribune, French Cameroun Military Court, and the CPDM party.

President Sisiku AyukTabe’s revolutionary spirit and his unparalleled mobilization of Southern Cameroonians around the world to condemn and urge intervention to abate the ongoing crimes and for the perpetrators to be brought to book, sent a loud and clear message to French Cameroun and the world at large that prompted the regime in Yaoundé to come out with the so-called Special Status for the people of Ambazonia. But the independence of the Ambazonia fatherland is non-negotiable and sacrosanct will be defended at all costs and President Sisiku AyukTabe is demonstrating to the world that anything short of this will be a betrayal of the martyrs who died, peace plants leaves in hand, singing the songs of liberation, freedom and independence.

Today, both Cameroon Intelligence Report and Cameroon Concord News recognizes for honour the Southern Cameroons leader presently in detention for his determination in securing and defending the independence of the Federal Republic of Ambazonia even at the supreme price. President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe has evinced an irrevocable determination to defend the goals of the Southern Cameroons revolution. To be sure, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe Julius has demonstrated to the people of Southern Cameroons and the international community that he understands the universal tenets of peace, justice and freedom.

In arresting him and his top aides in Abuja, Nigeria and cowardly extradited to French Cameroon, the French government of President Emmanuel Macron, the Buhari administration in Nigeria and the consortium of CPDM crime syndicates in Yaoundé, helped President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe conveyed the message of freedom to the Ambazonian people.

The French Cameroun regime is now feeling the full weight of Ambazonia’s collective resolve and Biya and his Francophone Beti Ewondo regime are paying the price for the unprovoked aggression and consequential costs in Ambazonian lives, economy and cultural heritage.

Your Excellency President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, for your resolve and personal sacrifice in the defense of the people of Southern Cameroons, you deserve Cameroon Concord News Person Of The Year Award.

Congratulation

To this I put my name

Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-in-Chief

Cameroon Concord News Group





