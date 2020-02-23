President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides distance themselves from Tassang and his Maryland efforts to drag Ambazonia into French Cameroun politics

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and 8 of his senior aides arrested at the Nera Hotel in Abuja on January 5, 2018 and serving a life sentence at the Yaoundé Principal Prison have distanced themselves from Tassang Wilfred, following his ill disguised attempt at dragging the Federal Republic of Ambazonia into French Cameroun politics.

Tassang who developed a phobia for the Southern Cameroons leadership after the 3rd Conclave in Nigeria reportedly wrote an open letter to Prof. Maurice Kamto, President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement painting him “This lying Professor is worse than Paul Biya. Avoid him.“

In an official Ambazonia Interim Government message dated February 18, 2020, the jailed Southern Cameroons leaders opined that Tassang’s views were in no way a reflection of the political discourse that was held in Kondengui involvingProfessor Kamto and the Ambazonia leadership.

President Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe, Nfor Ngala Nfor, Barrister Shufai Blaise Sevidzem Berinyuy, Barrister Eyambe Elias Ebai, Dr. Fidelis Ndeh Che, Dr Egbe Ntui Ogork, Dr. Cornelius Njikimbi Kwanga, Dr. Kimeng Henry Tata and Prof. Cheh Augustine Awasum noted in their disclaimer addressed to Kamto that: “We read with some consternation an open letter allegedly from Mr. Tassang Wilfred writing from Prison Principale Yaounde early last week, in which he cast aspersions on the person and character of the President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Prof. Maurice Kamto.

“We, members of the Ambazonian leadership in detention write to distance ourselves from that write up. The views expressed by Mr. Tassang are in no way a reflection of what we stand for. We have the utmost respect for Prof Kamto as a person and as a leader of the main opposition party in La Republique du Cameroun.

“We remain committed to an independent and sovereign Southern Cameroons recognized under international laws based on UN resolutions 1514 and 1608. We add our voice to growing calls from the international community for a mediated dialogue between La Republique du Cameroun and Southern Cameroons in a neutral territory.”

What Tassang said of Kamto

“Maurice Kamto, Chairman of the CRM party, unfortunate candidate of the 2018 presidential elections of LRC and former inmate of the Prison Principale Kondengui, Yaoundé, is known as one of the best legal minds of his country, and well celebrated around the world and within UN circles for the sharpness of his wit.

“For a reminder, this learned professor led LRC’s legal representation in the case pitting Nigeria and the former over the Bakassi Peninsula at the ICJ. Cameroun’s victory over Nigeria was largely attributed to him. Little wonder that he was rewarded with a junior ministerial portfolio at the Ministry of Justice after that feat.

“It is also said to his credit that it was under his watch that plans were made to decimate the Common Law system in Cameroun, seeing for a start, the flooding of the two regions with francophone huissiers de justice, or bailiffs, which functions are carried out in our territory by lawyers.

“One would expect that this Professor of Law would be the first to cry foul when the law, local or international, is rubbished by the Yaoundé junta he wants to unseat. Shockingly, Prof. Kamto who is well schooled on the history of the Cameroons and is an authority of international law, will not accept the truth about the history of the Southern Cameroons, neither will he acknowledge the international right to self-determination granted every people. Is there anything professorial in any man who cannot face the truth, and uphold it?

“48 hours after their release from Kondengui, the professor’s partner and ally, Albert Dzongang, declared on TV that the best thing that happened to them in prison was that they established a rapprochement with the Ambazonian leadership in jail, whatever that meant. Could there have been a rapprochement if the two parties didn’t meet and talk? Is it not therefore very unprofessorial that Kamto would declare that he and his team never discussed with the Ambazonian leaders in detention? Why will he lie?

“For the records, the professor lied. I bring this clarification so that those Ambazonians who are falling head over heels to be received by him in the diaspora may know that this man is to be avoided like a flea. It was at the Professor’s request and insistence that a team of four, led by Sisiku Julius AyukTabe met with his own team. I don’t know why the man of law will lie, but this singular action confirms what Sisiku had told him and his men earlier; you all are like Paul Biya, that is, if anyone was in doubt of that.

“My opinion about PhDs and Professors who cannot uphold the truth, and especially when they are professors of law, is that they are not worth one Amba coin.

“Concerning LRC’s Wonderboy, I tell you Ambazonia, run away from him. We have not been able to get Chairman Fru Ndi to endorse the restoration quest, how think us that we can do so with a Kamto? The man doesn’t even flatter us, he doesn’t think we are worth humouring.

“What does Kamto want from Ambazonia? That we support him unseat Paul Biya so that he can, in turn, further enshrine our servitude, or if you will, special slave status.

“If with their little education, Ahidjo, and then Paul Biya could reduce us to this, how much more will this most witted professor of Law accomplish? Not that our case has flaws; there is no loophole in the truth.

“For the icing on the cake, one of ours who visited us in jail here was ready to tell us and in the presence of the horse, Albert Dzongang, that this brother and political ally of Kamto’s requested on live TV broadcast that the Yaoundé junta should kill us, (Sisiku AyukTabe and his nine brothers being secretly detained at SED at the time).

“These are not the kind of people we can fool around with in the name of seeking for sympathisers. Of course we will negotiate with Kamto if he becomes leader of LRC tomorrow, but we should not deceive ourselves; Kamto will be a more formidable adversary than Paul Biya.

“This lying Professor is worse than Paul Biya. Avoid him.”

By Rita Akana with files from CIN