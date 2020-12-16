Premier League: Big Sam is back

West Brom have appointed Sam Allardyce as manager on an 18-month contract. Allardyce, 66, has not managed since leaving Everton in 2018 but takes over after the club sacked Slaven Bilic.

The former England boss has previously taken charge of seven clubs in the Premier League and is yet to be relegated from the top flight.

Allardyce joins the Baggies along with long-time assistant Sammy Lee with the club 19th in the Premier League table with seven points.

The Dudley-born manager started his coaching career with West Brom under Brian Talbot in 1989 and his first game as boss will be when the Baggies host Aston Villa in a West Midlands derby on Sunday.

The Baggies have gathered their seven points from 13 league games, with eight defeats, though they earned a surprise 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday.

They have won only one Premier League match this season, beating bottom club Sheffield United 1-0 on 28 November.

West Brom sporting and technical director Luke Dowling, said: “In Sam we have a man who has a proven Premier League pedigree with a track record of improving every club he has managed.

“We believe and, more importantly Sam believes, we have a group of players that have the quality needed to give the club its best chance of Premier League survival.”

Most PL games managed Matches W D L Win % Arsene Wenger 828 476 199 153 57.5 Alex Ferguson 810 528 168 114 65.2 Harry Redknapp 641 236 167 238 36.8 David Moyes 557 215 151 191 38.6 Sam Allardyce 512 174 138 200 34

Allardyce was sacked by Everton in May 2018 after six months in charge. The side were 13th in the Premier League when he took over and finished the season in eighth but Allardyce was criticised for the side’s style of play during his reign.

Before joining the Toffees, Allardyce had resigned as Crystal Palace manager after five months with the side.

The Palace job was his first since an ill-fated one-game spell as England manager which ended following a Daily Telegraph investigation that claimed he offered advice on how to “get around” rules on player transfers.

The FA said Allardyce’s conduct “was inappropriate” and he apologised, adding “entrapment had won”.

Allardyce’s managerial career has also included spells with Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle, Blackburn, West Ham and Sunderland.

