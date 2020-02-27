Police called as Ambazonia protester attempts to set herself on fire outside Cameroon High Commission in London

Firefighters were called out to Holland Park in Kensington this afternoon (Wednesday, February 26) after a protester attempted to set herself on fire outside the Cameroonian High Commission.

A protest was taking place outside the embassy in reaction to the Ngarbuh massacre, which took place on February 14.

A Metropolitan Police said: “At around 2.10pm officers became aware of a woman attempting to douse herself in petrol and set herself on fire during a pre-planned event in Holland Park.

“Officers who were present immediately intervened and safeguarded the woman, who was not successful in igniting her clothing.

“The London Fire Brigade and the London Ambulance Service also attended – medics assessed the woman at the scene and she was not found to be injured.”

At least 22 civilians were killed in the massacre which has been blamed on government forces in Ngarbuh, in the north west of the African country.

Reports on the incident state that at least 13 children and one woman were killed in the attack.

Source: My London





