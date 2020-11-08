Philippines: Manhunt ordered for cop, alleged girlfriend identified as suspects in killing of Cameroon national

National Capital Region Police Office chief Police Major General Debold Sinas has ordered a metro-wide manhunt for two suspects in the killing of Cameroon national Divine NJua Komfun also known as James.

Komfun was shot to death on October 26 at around 11:28 p.m. in front of a convenience store on Arnaiz Avenue, Roxas Boulevard Service Road in Pasay City.

The suspects were identified as Police Corporal Leonel Abellera Layson and his alleged girlfriend Katrina Fernandez. Both are at large, police said.

Layson, assigned to Sub-Station 6 of Muntinlupa City Police Station, has been suspended from November 1 to 5 for simple neglect of duty, according to police.

Sinas asked the public to inform police of the suspects’ whereabouts.

“We are asking assistance from the public to immediately report to the authorities any information on the whereabouts of PCpl Layson and his cohort. Your cooperation with the police will greatly help in giving justice to the victim,” he said.

According to police investigation, the victim was walking towards Roxas Boulevard from an inn when he was tailed by the gunman who was then sitting on a bench in front of a restaurant.

As the victim approached the convenience store, the suspect fired shots at the victim at close range, hitting his nape.

The suspect then ran toward his vehicle parked near the restaurant and escaped.

Southern Police District – Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) personnel found one cal. 45 fired cartridge case at the crime scene.

Police also checked the victim’s room at the inn he rented that night and discovered sheets of paper sized as paper bills and a bottle of unknown chemical.

The Philippine National Police Anti-Crime Group was able to trace the gunman’s vehicle. Upon checking with the registered owner, police found that suspect Fernandez rented the car on Oct. 4 for P30,000.

Fernandez was also found to be the one who rented a gray Mitsubishi Mirage on October 1 for P30,000. The victim arrived at the inn on the night of Oct. 26 using a gray Mitsubish Mirage accompanied by a Filipina. He however went to the convenience store alone on foot.

The owner of the Mitsubishi Mirage told police Fernandez was with a man who had a firearm tucked in his waist when she rented the car. When shown a photo of the suspect copied from the CCTV footage of the restaurant, the car owner identified him as the same one who was with Fernandez on Oct. 1.

Police also found out Fernandez frequented the Alabang SubStation of the Muntinlupa City Police Station, which led them to confirm that the two suspects are lovers.

Source: KG, GMA News





