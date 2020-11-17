Peru Crisis: Congress appoints third president in one week

Peru’s Congress has named centrist legislator Francisco Sagasti as caretaker president, amid a political crisis that has gripped the Andean country since its leader, who maintained an anti-corruption stance, was impeached last week.

On Monday, the 76-year-old Sagasti received 97 votes in favor and 26 against to head Congress, which means he would constitutionally assume the interim presidency.

Sagasti, a former World Bank official and engineer, hails from the centrist Morado Party.

He will be the South American country’s third president in a week, after mass protests forced the former speaker of Congress, Manuel Merino, who succeeded centrist Martin Vizcarra, to step down on Sunday.

On November 9, the Congress ousted Vizcarra — who had long clashed with lawmakers over his anti-corruption stance and attempts to curb parliamentary immunity — in an impeachment vote over allegations of graft, which he denies.

The ousting of Vizcarra sparked days of protests in which two people were killed.





