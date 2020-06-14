People at the presidency want to assassinate me – Brenda Biya

She didn’t only say this, according to the gorgeous lady, they want to assassinate her at the presidency.

After having taken numerous videos previously of her section of the house scattered with TV and a couple of stuff broken, Bree posts a message on Sc she sent to somebody revealing that they want to assassinate her at the presidency.

She even sent those videos as a proof to back up her statement. According to Bree, she wishes to change her environment.

Culled from afriblinks





