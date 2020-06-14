Of the 11 Ambazonians killed in Mbokam, Journalist Wazizi and the UN Secretary General

Cameroon army soldiers raided Mbokam, a village in the northern zone of Southern Cameroons. Amateur images taken by some Ambazonians residing in the area show some persons shot to death and buildings razed to ashes. The Southern Cameroons Interim Government reports say 11 persons were killed in the raid.

Exiled Ambazonian Vice President Dabney Yerima observed recently that the world has abandoned the suffering people of Southern Cameroons. So what Biya regime issues is the UN Secretary General Guterres blocking? How about his friend Paul Biya arresting people handing out COVID-19 masks? This has been happening since May, with no answer from Guterres. Now the German media has weighed in – but nothing from the German Mission to the UN, complicit in Guterres’ censorship. The UN, the AU and EU are becoming more corrupt every day.

On June 2, news that Buea-based journalist Samuel Wazizi a/k/a Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe was killed. According to Equinoxe Television, he died within a few days in detention from wounds and injuries sustained after his arrest – that is, he was killed by Biya’s forces. And Guterres’ UN has refused each and every question about Cameroon from the Press – Guterres is complicit and corrupt.

Culled from Inner City Press with additional editing from Camcordnews





