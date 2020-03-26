Of President Biya and death rumours

Cameroon Concord News Group is of the opinion that news of Paul Biya’s death is being greatly exaggerated again. By our records, this is the 8th time the world’s oldest dictator has died.

In one of our extensive investigations on his crimes in 2017, we spoke to someone in his inner core who opined that these announcements of his death captivated the ailing dictator. Our informant said ‘these stories of his passing away always lift his spirit’. Weird but factual!!

So, before Ambazonians and Cameroonians start their celebrations, Cameroon Concord News Group urges them to exercise restraint.

CCN and CIR Editorial Desk





