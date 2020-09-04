October 1: Vice President Yerima urges Ambazonian unity against French Cameroun military

The Vice President of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government has strongly urged all Ambazonia Restoration Forces in Ground 1 and in Ground Zero including their leadership in the West to sew up their differences and prepare to confront the French Cameroun occupational army on October 1.

Dabney Yerima made the comments on Thursday in Holland, after he reportedly had a joined plenary meeting of his fellow Southern Cameroons leaders.

“As we prepare to celebrate our national day this coming October, all Southern Cameroons Self Defense Groups must come together to tell the world that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia will forever remain united against French Cameroun colonialism” he said.

Vice President Yerima noted that the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and its people are going through an unprecedented and dangerous stage of their struggle with French Cameroun political elites attempting to distract Southern Cameroonians with their so-called regional elections.

The Southern Cameroons exiled leader pointed out that 35, 000 Southern Cameroonians were not killed for the purpose of staging a French Cameroun teleguided regional election in the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Dabney Yerima again condemned the fledgling trend of détente between some Southern Cameroons traditional rulers and Minister Paul Atanga Nji and his occupying French Cameroun regime.

By Isong Asu in London








