Obama joins Biden to campaign in Michigan before US presidential election

Calling Joe Biden his “brother”, Barack Obama on Saturday accused Donald Trump of failing to take the coronavirus pandemic and the presidency seriously, as Democrats leaned on America’s first Black president to energize Black voters in battleground state Michigan on the final weekend of the 2020 campaign.

Obama, the 44th president, and Biden, his vice president who wants to be the 46th, held drive-in rallies in Flint and Detroit, predominantly Black cities where strong turnout will be essential to swing the long-time Democratic state into Biden’s column after Trump won it in 2016.

“Three days until the most important election of our lifetime – and that includes mine, which was pretty important,” said Obama, urging Democrats to get to the polls.

The memories of Trump’s win in Michigan and most of the Upper Midwest are still searing in the minds of many Democrats during this closing stretch before Tuesday’s election.

As of Saturday, nearly 92 million voters had already cast ballots nationwide, according to a tally by The Associated Press. Tens of millions more will vote by the time polls close on Tuesday night.

In Michigan, the former president hammered on Trump’s continued focus on the size of his campaign crowds.

“Did no one come to his birthday party when he was a kid? Was he traumatised?” Obama said in a mocking tone. “The country’s going through a pandemic. That’s not what you’re supposed to be worrying about.”

Slam dunk

Obama was attempting to help give Biden an electoral slam dunk, but the former high school basketball player nailed a three-pointer instead. Literally.

At a high school gym in Flint, Obama, who is known for his skill on the court, was passed a basketball as he was leaving the room.

The former president dribbled, then sank the shot from the corner before casually resuming his exit and confidently telling the campaign entourage, “That’s what I do.”

Video of the shot quickly went viral, gaining hundreds of thousands of likes and praise from none other than LeBron James, recently named Most Valuable Player of the 2020 NBA Finals.

