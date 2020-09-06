Notorious gang leader killed in Bamenda

The Cameroon army said Sunday its troops have killed a notorious gang leader of multiple high-profile crimes in restive English-speaking region of Northwest.

The gang leader simply identified as Fonteh alias Mad Dog was killed in an operation conducted by Special Forces early Sunday in Bamenda, the region’s chief town, the army said.

Fonteh was notorious for abductions, theft, harassment and killing of several civilians and members of government forces in the region, according to security reports.

The region has been facing an armed separatist conflict since 2017. It is unclear if Funteh was part of separatist fighters who attempt to create an independent nation in the two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest.

Source: Xinhuanet






