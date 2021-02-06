No Southern Cameroons refugee in Nigeria positive since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic
Over 63,000 Cameroonian refugees are registered in Akwa-Ibom, Benue, Cross River and Taraba States in Nigeria. 44 % live in settlements, 56 % among local communities.
A door-to-door campaign sensitized 13,500 refugees about COVID-19 prevention. No Cameroonian refugee was reported positive since the onset of the pandemic.
UNHCR and partners maintained border monitoring, prevention of sexual and gender-based violence and other protection services despite the pandemic.
Source: Reliefweb