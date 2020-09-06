Nigeria: International Flights resume after 5 months

Nigeria on Thursday announced it would resume international flights starting Sept. 5 after shutting down flights at its five international airports on March 24 following the virus outbreak.

Nigeria had previously said it would resume flights abroad anytime from Aug. 29.

Incoming passengers to the country are required to carry a document that certifies they tested negative for the virus.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country hit 53,021 last Thursday, with 40,281 recoveries and 1,010 reported deaths, according to an update by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Source: Africa News






