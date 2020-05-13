Nigeria: Buhari replaces chief of staff who succumbed to virus

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has named a new chief of staff in the person of Professor Ibrahim Gambari, who comes from the southwestern Kwara State.

The official announcement confirmed reports on Tuesday that the former diplomat was in line to succeed Abbya Kyari who succumbed to COVID-19 in April.

The announcement was made by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the first virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting held today at the presidency in Abuja as various minister joined in.

FEC meetings have been suspended since March 27 when government announced the closure of all borders with a view to contain spread of the coronavirus.

The new chief of staff has had a diplomatic distinguished career he was Minister of External Affairs (1984-1985) and subsequently Ambassador / Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations (1990-1999).

Source: Africa News





